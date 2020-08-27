Alleged Westlane robbers to get new trial dates Maria Amakali Front Page News Khomas

The remaining group of people who were arrested in the armed robbery that took place nearly three years ago at Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Windhoek are set to get new trial dates.

In November 2017, the Namibian police arrested South African nationals Lucas Ndlovu (39), Mthokozisi Kubeka (30), Vincent Martin Khumalo (44) and Vusi David (40) and Zimbabweans Shane Moyo (26) and Sibusiso Mguni (35) in connection to the robbery at the shopping centre.

Ndlovu, Kubeka, Khumalo admitted guilt and were found guilty as charged by the court.

However, Moyo, David and Mguni denied guilt to the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and pointing of a firearm, as well as violations of the Immigration Control Act. Thus, they are expected to stand trial.

In their absence this week, magistrate Surita Savage postponed their case to 2 September for the court to decide when their trial will start.

This comes after the court was informed by prosecutor Menencia Hinda that the accused were not present at court due to the outbreak of Covid-19 at Windhoek Correctional Facility where they are being detained.

Moyo, David and Mguni are expected to give answers to what transpired at an armed robbery incident that took place at Westlane shopping complex, Windhoek, on 13 November 2017.

Police reports at the time stated that the group allegedly ambushed a G4S crewman at Westlane, who was busy opening cash-in-transit vehicle to load money.

One of the suspects allegedly shot through the vehicle window and grabbed one of the G4S guards. After the ordeal, the group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers.

All vehicles have since been impounded. Upon their arrest, the group was found in possession of N$336 000 and US$6 500 (N$109 005).

According to Ndlovu’s admission of guilt testimony, they worked with an employee from the security company and two women who worked at the shopping centre.

Ndlovu testified that he, Kubeka, Khumalo and Buthelezi arrived in Namibia from South Africa on 11 November 2017 on the invitation of a woman who resides in Windhoek to carry out the heist. The woman also invited a G4S security guard to be part of the robbery.

It was his testimony that the day before the robbery, the woman, who invited them, took him, Kubeka, Khumalo, Buthelezi and Mguni to a traditional healer in Otjomuise. The ‘traditional healer’ allegedly bathed them in ‘muti’ for the robbery to go as planned.

After the robbery had taken place, the woman who planned the heist got a share of N$50 000, and Kubeka, Khumalo, Buthelezi and Mguni got N$35 000 each, whereas Moyo got N$50 000 of the stolen money.

The female employee at the shopping centre and the security guard from the security company each received N$50 000. All of the accused are in police custody.

