Alpine, the French Alps gift to milk production

Description

The Alpine goats are among the most popular and best dairy goat breeds. They are one of the top milk producers, alongside Saanen and Toggenburg.

They are medium to large sized animals with very beautiful appearance. They are actually known for their very good milk producing ability, and today they are used for both homestead and commercial milk production purpose.

Their milk is of good quality and used for making different types of milk products.

Origin

The Alpine goats were originated from the French Alps. Today, different types of Alpine goats are available.

The Alpine goats are very hardy animals, and they can adapt themselves to almost all agro climatic conditions. They will produce their maximum if you can ensure good nutrition, proper breeding, proper milking procedures, good housing with adequate ventilation and better health management system.

Alpine goats are extremely popular for commercial dairy goat farming business, especially for their docile temperament and long lactation.

Milk production

They are actually famous for their quality milk production. Their milk is very rich containing relatively low amount of fat (average 3.4%), and higher protein (average 2.3 grams of protein per 250 ml of milk). Alpine goat’s milk is higher in all nutritional aspects and it is a much more healthier choice. On average, a doe can produce around or up to 1000 litres of milk in her lifetime.

The Alpine goats are among the most popular and preferable dairy goat breeds for starting commercial operation. If you are planning for starting a goat farming business for milk production, you can definitely choose the Alpine goats.

2020-08-18 11:27:29 | 2 days ago