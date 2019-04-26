Ama Born Free launches debut album

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP- Two young, upcoming artists in the south, Sakeus Andreas (also known as Oceanquize) and Immanuel Matheus (also known as Heavy Rock) are planning to officially launch their debut album ‘Osenaave’.

Produced towards the end of last year by M-Jay, Mile and King Mex, this album consists of 15 songs which vary in genre from hip-hop, house, kwaito and shambo.

Hailing from the northern regions, these two first-year students pursuing studies in bricklaying and nursing at local tertiary institutions informed New Era that their songs are already playing on two radio stations.

“We were certified with the Namibian Society of Composer and Authors of Music (NASCAM in February 2019 and our music now plays regularly on Omulunga Radio and Fresh FM, earning us royalties as extra income,” said Andreas.

The two artists further stated that their interest in music originated from their desire to spread a positive message to the youth.

“In our songs, we encourage the youth to keep on educating themselves as one is nothing without education. In addition, they should listen to their elders and show them respect,” Matheus said.

In conclusion, the duo expressed utmost gratitude to Simon Israel Mekondjo Am’tenya from TENY AX Investment cc, who sponsored the project to make their debut album a reality.

