Amber Connect provides affordable and smart vehicle security

Bank Windhoek, Auto Armor Namibia and Amber Connect have joined forces to offer enhanced safety at significantly reduced prices to Namibians who purchase new, or pre-owned vehicles, financed by Bank Windhoek’s Vehicle and Asset Finance Department. The smart partnership was forged to offer current and prospective buyers an opportunity to take advantage of tailor-made offers from reputable suppliers in the vehicle safety and tracking industry. The partnership forms part of Bank Windhoek’s current vehicle and asset finance campaign, which also includes financial benefits such as a three months payment holiday or balloon payment options.

“By installing a tracking device that syncs with your smartphone, Amber Connect provides intelligent, insightful and affordable smart vehicle security. Not only does Amber Connect track the movement of your vehicle, but also offers 42 additional features,” said Michael Mackenzie, Managing Director of Amber Connect. “These include the immobilisation of your vehicle if you are away for a prolonged period, or in the case of theft. The telematics solution provides detailed trip playbacks to assist with accurate accident reconstruction, electronic log keeping, and keeping tabs on running costs are just some of the features. The service also offers 24 hour call centre assistance should you have a breakdown or an emergency. Currently, the Call Centre Assistance feature is a free add-on, exclusively for vehicle owners who purchase the Amber Connect device with the current Bank Windhoek offer”, concluded MacKenzie

“Safety is our number one concern. With the application of our Auto Armor Safety Film on the windows of your vehicle, the likelihood of smash and grab attacks are significantly reduced.” said Alex Leoni, owner of Auto Armor Namibia. “The film creates a very tough barrier, reinforcing the strength of automotive glass, and making it extremely difficult for any perpetrator to break into a vehicle,” he says. The safety film also enhances privacy, reduces glare and prevents injury caused by shattered glass in the case of an accident. “The safety film, approved by The Skin Cancer Foundation, also blocks up to 99% of harmful UV A and UV B rays because of its Sun Protection Factor of 284+,” said Leoni. Auto Armor has been operating in Namibia for over 14 years.

“Bank Windhoek strives to enhance our customers’ experience by connecting with other Namibian owned businesses to add value to our relationships and to offer our customers the very best products as part of our special offers. We are proud to have both Auto Armor and Amber Connect on board to ensure our customers can travel in their vehicles with peace of mind,” said Saara Shivute, Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance.

The special offer on Amber Connect and Auto Armour products are exclusively for Bank Windhoek clients who purchase new or pre-owned vehicles until 30 June 2019.

2019-01-31 10:32:52 2 months ago