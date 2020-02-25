American murder accused in new bail bid Roland Routh Front Page News Khomas

One of the Americans on trial on a charge of murder wants the Windhoek High Court to release him on bail pending his trial.

Kevan Townsend informed Windhoek High Court acting Judge Orben Sibeya that he will adhere to all bail conditions set by the court and that he has secured residence at the flat of his Namibian fiancé should he be released.

He further told the judge he will embark on a musical career and will hold motivational talks at various schools in Namibia to warn pupils against the danger of gang-related activities.

According to him, he has seen firsthand what gang-life is about and he is confident he can make a difference.

Townsend, together with Marcus Thomas, is on trial in the Windhoek High Court for the assassin-like murder of Andre Heckmair in Windhoek in 2011.

The trial has been coming since 2014 and has been dragging on mostly due to various applications the Americans brought before court, and the firing and withdrawing of lawyers.

Thomas and Townsend are facing one count of murder, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of contravening the Ammunitions Act and one count of defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The State alleges that they killed Heckmair, who is the son of the owners of the Cattle Baron Steak Ranch, by allegedly shooting him in the back of his head on 7 January 2011 at Gusinde Street in Windhoek.

State prosecutor Antonia Verhoef, who is opposing the bail application, however, threw a spanner into the plans of Townsend.

According to her, he is regarded as a prohibited immigrant because of a drug conviction in Namibia. She further argued that because of his continued incarceration on the other charges, he overstayed his welcome in Namibia.

This prompted his privately funded-lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji to strenuously object, saying it is not the fault of Townsend that he stayed beyond the one month visitors’ visa extended to him.

He further argued that the drug conviction can be pardoned by immigration authorities on request of Townsend and that the suspect plans to spend the rest of his life in Namibia.

Judge Sibeya then ordered both parties to prepare substantial arguments on the legal issues pertaining to the prohibited immigrant’s status of Townsend and his current status in Namibia.

The matter will continue this morning.

Photo: Roland Routh

