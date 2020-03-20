AMTA dragged to court over ‘stolen’ millions Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) has taken its former agent, the financially troubled Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA), to court over N$15 million it allegedly illegally withdrew from the Standard Bank general levy account.

NAB is tasked to promote the agronomic industry and to facilitate the production, processing, storage and marketing of controlled products, as well as to promote the agronomic and horticulture industry through market regulations and facilitation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry and Standard Bank has been cited as the second and third responded.

According to documents seen by New Era, NAB has asked the Windhoek High Court to order AMTA to pay the amount. The parastatal is also seeking the court to put an interdict on its former agent from making further withdrawals from the said account.

It is further seeking the court to direct AMTA to pay over the N$14 488 640 00 that is currently in the Standard Bank general levy account to the parastatal.

In its answering affidavit, NAB said AMTA was appointed by NAB to assist the board with the collection of levies and fees in accordance with the act.

“Once collected, these levies should be deposited into the NAB general levy account as specified by the act. The law, thus, prescribes that AMTA should collect the levies and fees and then promptly transfer such levies and fees to NAB without withholding any amount, such transfer taking place preferably within a reasonable period of time,” reads part of the answering affidavit.

According to the answering affidavit, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry on 13 December 2018 directed NAB to ensure all levies and fees collected on behalf of NAB should be transferred monthly into the NAB general levy account.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na



2020-03-20 08:53:14 | 12 hours ago