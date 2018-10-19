Amupanda right on Shilongo Leather stance

I support you 110 percent Job [Amupanda] and agree with the statement that we must buy local. I recently saw here in Windhoek how an Indian guy imports his stationery from Botswana. My question remains: is there no way that our government or an entrepreneur can start the initiative to produce school exercise books in Namibia. I’m really getting p**d of seeing how thousands of pallets of books are imported and sold at a ridiculous price to parents who already suffer under the economy. And his employees are getting paid peanuts. Where do his profits go to? I doubt if it stays here in Namibia? Most likely to his country of origin to pay for his family.

Francois Lottering

2018-10-19 11:16:10 2 months ago