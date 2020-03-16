‘An evening with you’ initiative launched Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), a Namibian trust aiming at creating social awareness using arts, launched its new platform ‘An evening with you’ on Wednesday at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre.

The first event addressed the issue of Gender-Based Violence, which was presented at Hakahana community hall.

To attract the audience, the OYO dance troupe premiered its piece ‘Concrete Angels’ led by Jeffrey Ndjahera, Monray Garoeb, Mary-Jane Andreas and Desmond Kamerika, in supporting roles.

The piece is about a young boy by the name of Ndjahera who became suicidal because of his abusive parents and after going through counselling with his teacher, he became a better person.

The piece was followed by a panel discussion led by Adriano Visagie and graced by Executive Director at the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Wilhemcia Uiras and TV personality, Theo Ishuna who were part of the panelists.

OYO’s director, Philippe Talavera, explained to the public how people do not get a chance to reflect on plays or performances presented to them.

“They sit in the audience, watch, clap hands in the end and go back home. But some of our performances aim at creating a discussion. We feel watching is not enough. People have to become more engaged with the various issues we talk about. It is a way for us to encourage people to become active citizens,” he explained.

The evening was closed with another premiere from the OYO dance troupe, ‘Let me be’, which is about sexual violence against children.

The piece was led by Desmond Kamerika and his Oyo team.



