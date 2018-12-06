Angling Association wraps season in fine style 

Okahandja –A total of thirteen boats paddled by seventeen anglers were in action at the 4th and final t Bank Windhoek National Angling Competition, at the Von Bach Dam near Okahandja, recently.

Hosted by the Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) - the conclusion of an exciting angling season attracted a remarkable turnaround in not so perfect fishing conditions.

Although it was not the easiest of angling days, a whopping 40 fish made it to the scales with CP Bothma clinching top spot whilst Hendrik Pretorius caught the biggest fish of the day weighing in at 2.110kg.

This season has been a challenging one for us. But nonetheless, our members responded with a positive attitude as they put in more time and hard work to assist in the restoration of our fisheries.

“We are now bearing the fruits of this and 2019 promises to be an even better year,” delighted NBAA Chairman, Richard Grant.

The final Bank Windhoek National Angling Competition for the just ended season, also played a pivotal role in the team selection of anglers to represent Namibia at the Region V and World Black Bass Championship tourneys next year.

“To be nominated is a big honour and anglers very work hard throughout the year to be selected for these teams. NBAA would like to thank Bank Windhoek for its ongoing support throughout this year and looks forward to have you on board once again in 2019,” concluded Grant.

The final results reads as follows:

Name Weight QTY Pts Pos

CP Bothma 5.203 5 7.703 1

Thinus Williams 4.699 5 7.199 2

Alec Williams 4.352 5 6.852 3

Max Pieper 4 .074 5 6.574 4

Richard Grant 3.936 5 6.436 5

