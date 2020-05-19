Angolan diplomat meets governor to strengthen ties Staff Reporter National Khomas

Elizabeth Hiyolwa

NKURENKURU - Angola’s consulate general in Namibia Oliveira Francisco Guilherme paid a courtesy visit to the Kavango West regional governor Sirrka Ausiku last week. The consulate general and his delegation held a meeting with Ausiku at Nkurenkuru, before taking a brief tour of the border entry points at Nkurenkuru and Katwitwi. Ausiku said she appreciates the efforts made to strengthen the existing bond between the two sister countries, as she called for further strengthening of bilateral relations, especially during a time when both countries are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. “During this time of the Covid-19, our cooperation should be intensified. Thank you for making time to come to our office and from time to time we will be knocking at your doors,” she said. Guilherme in response said working together as a team is very important for the two countries. He urged officials from both countries to collaborate and strengthen ties. “The desire to work together is a mutual feeling between the two countries and we are determined to work together with you,” he said. During the visit, they inspected the two border posts, the Katwitwi and the Kwangali border posts. During the state of emergency as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the coordination between the law enforcement agencies has proven to be vital to the relationship between Angola and Namibia, as they ensure that essential services such as trucks are permitted to cross the Katwitwi border post. Guilherme is assigned to represent four regions in Namibia, respectively the Kavango West, Kavango East, Zambezi and part of Otjozondjupa when he took up office in December last year.



