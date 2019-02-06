Angolan national nabbed for murder and arson

WINDHOEK - An Angolan man is expected to appear in the Okahao Magistrate’s Court today after he allegedly killed the mother of his two children by beating her with a super brick on the head multiple times yesterday before setting two huts on fire.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon at Okakwa location in Uukwalumbe village of Okahao in Omusati Region.

According to Inspector Lineekela Shikongo of Omusati police, the suspect beat the deceased with a super brick on the head several times, leading to her death on the spot. “Further information received is that the suspect also set two huts on fire at the same location. One is the deceased’s sleeping room where she was sleeping with her two daughters aged three years and three months [respectively],” explained Shikongo.

Shikongo said another hut set on fire was a shebeen. Both burned to ashes and nothing could be salvaged from them.

The inspector said although the suspect fled the scene shortly after the incident, he was arrested later on the same day at Oshuukwa village, a village near where the incident occurred.

He said the suspect, charged with murder and arson is expected to appear in court today.

He is a 41-years who came from Oshiteve village in Kunene Provence of Angola.

The motive behind the crime is unknown.

The inspector said the next of kin are not yet informed.

Shikongo said that the body was taken to Okahao police mortuary for the postmortem examination.

Another related matter, which occurred in the same region, is that a 25-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly dumped her one-week-old baby girl into the pit latrine and left her there to die.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 19h00 at Omadhiya village in the mahangu field. Shikongo said that the report received by his office is that the owner of the house allegedly went to the toilet, when he heard a baby crying from the pit latrine.

“The owner of the house, together with his wife immediately informed the police who came to the scene and removed the baby. The baby was taken to Tsandi District Hospital where she is admitted in a stable condition. The suspect, was later arrested and currently admitted in Tsandi hospital under police guard,” said Shikongo

The suspect who hailed and born at Omadhiya village, in the Onesi Constituency is expected to appear in Outapi Magistrate’s Court today.

2019-02-06 10:07:08 1 months ago