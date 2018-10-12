Ann back with new single

Donna Collins

Live performer and award-winning songstress, Ann Singer has released her new hit single titled Mom’tima Wange (In my Heart), ahead of her much anticipated second album to be released next month.

Mom’tima Wange, a mixture of Oshiwambo and English song, is a foretaste of the upcoming album. A well-known Zimbabwean, Joel K produced the song. “I wrote this song from personal experiences, but I did not specify whether it’s in a romantic or general situation,” says Ann. “We lose people and different things all the times. It can be your dad leaving, a friend, someone dying or losing a child, and most of the times it happens without warning or an explanation, and most people struggle to find closure,” she explains.

Ann has not yet decided on the title of her upcoming album, which is in final production. “I have so many songs to choose from that I want them to be part of the album. I’m still not sure about how many I’ll be adding to the album,” she says. On her new songs she worked with Jaleel and Ponti, while on the international level, she worked with Joel-K, and Moz Kidd from South Africa. Her fans and those who love Namibian music must expect lots of growth, vocally and lyrically. “As everyone knows I am a live performer, [with] this album I tried to move away from digital music. I’ve gone live on most of the songs, I really tried to align myself with my music on stage and my music off stage,” she says.

Ann says it took her long to release new songs because she has been preforming, learning and trying to improve on her art and steadily growing her brand. Some of the highlights are performing in Durban, South Africa last year. However, her biggest highlight was travelling to Eastern Europe, to perform in Baku, Azerbaijan at the International Society for Music Education Conference (ISMEC) last July. “I had my own concert, Ann Singer Concert, and it was such a life changing experience,” says she. “I never gave up on music since the release of my first album Bulletproof in 2015, but I’ve been working,” she says.

Apart from music, Ann was recently appointed as the ambassador for the Pebble Foundation, which donates sanitary pads to schools. She is also the brand ambassador for Esh-Ham Beauty Plaza. Before the year-end, she expects more live performances in and outside the country.





2018-10-12 11:16:10 2 months ago