Annual Harders Cup gets bigger & bigger…high profile “musos” add spark to this year’s gathering

LÜDERITZ - Buchters were left excited at the launch of the 3rd edition of the annual Harders Cup, in a packed to rafters Nest Hotel Conference Centre on Friday.

Arguably considered the most exciting and biggest regional gathering in that neck of the woods, the Harders Cup brand has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception in 2017.

This year’s editioon is slated to kick off on the 30th of next month at the Lüderitz

Football Stadium with a total of eight teams in action for the grand prize of N$100,000.

Seven teams from hosts town Lüderitz led by old time campaigners Atlanta Bucs, Youngsters, Rush Ups, Diamond City, Man United, Novanam, Atlantic City and an Invitational Eleven from neighbouring Aus (Aus United FC) will battle it out in this year’s tournament.

The overall winner will walk away with a cool N$100,000 with the losing finalist guaranteed N$50,000 while the third placed finishers will receive a consolation prize of N$20,000. The golden boot winner walks away with a cool N$10,000.

Executive chairperson and founder of the annual spectacle Tim Ekandjo, a local “boytjie”, expressed happiness and satisfaction with the unbelievable rapid progress and subsequent success of the Harders Cup.

“This event has turned out to be an incredibly successful event. This town and in particular the region has a rich history of great footballers such as Leo Shimbulu, Kazan Sokupa, Shaanika Andreas, Stanley Kwambi and lately, Eusebio Fredericks to name but a few, so this tourney celebrates their legacy.

“We must therefore guard and preserve this event because it is entirely ours. In 2017, we recorded a budget shortfall of over N$350,000, last year, a deficit of N$290,000, I’m happy to report that both shortfalls have been cleared by making alternative pans without having to beg sponsors for more money, and as of today, all prize monies are up to date, we do not owe any team any outstanding money, which is commendable.

The articulate socialite emphasized the importance of accountability adding that his team is accountable to their sponsors and provides them with detailed post-mortem reports after every event detailing how every cent was spent. One of the highlights of the launch was the

unveiling of a brand new trophy.

“After only two years, we needed to keep things fresh and exciting and are honoured to introduce a cool looking and better quality trophy, let us see who will lift it for the first time,” delighted Ekandjo.

The Mayor of Lüderitz, Her Worship, Councillor Hilaria Mukapuli, could not heap enough praises on the event for the entertainment including the commercial value it brings to the inhabitants of the town, particulary the entire //Kharas Region.

“This event has become one of the most exciting social gatherings on our calendar and gives our young people an opportunity to showcase their talents.”

However, Makapuli also took the opportunity to lambast detractors who are spreading false rumours in a desperate effort to destroy the integrity of the event, labelling them dishonest and ungrateful considering the sacrifices that are made to make such a beautiful event happen yearly.

The conference erupted when Ekandjo announced the line- up for the 2019 Harders Cup music bash. For a town that barely get to watch Namibian artists in action, the line-up is mouth watering enough to sent butterflies running riot in the bellies of the entertainment starved buchters.

South African rapper Casper Nyovest highlights the hot repertoire alongside Top Cherie, Lioness, Mr Green, KP Illest, Tate Buti, Oteya, Gazza and other top local bands.

This year’s event will be delivered at an astonishing total budget of N$1.3 million. The 2019 Harders Cup is proudly sponsored by Standard Bank, Seaflower, Telecom Namibia, Tafel Lager, Debmarine, CSS Tactical Security, Profile Investments, John Endjala Investments, Namibia Sports Commission, Erongo Marine Enterprises, Coca Cola, Namcor, Naftal Trading, Metropolitan/Swabou, Namport and Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company and all eight teams has confirmed their attendance.

Entrance to the 2019 Harders Cup is free and security will be

tight.

The fixtures read as follows:

Atlanta Bucs vs Diamond City

Novanam vs Man United

Youngsters vs Atlantic Stars

Rush Ups vs Aus United



2019-02-04 11:11:43 1 months ago