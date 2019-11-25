Another ‘bogus’ pastor nabbed for rape Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

WALVIS BAY – Yet another ‘bogus’ pastor has been arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping and assault at the coast.

The so-called pastor Paulus Sakeus Panduleni made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was denied bail. His case was postponed to 29 January 2020. According to the police, the 31-year-old reportedly raped two women. He also allegedly kidnapped and assaulted them for refusing to have sex with him. The pastor is alleged to have lured his victims into the act in the pretence of conducting on deliverance.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the accused was arrested on Wednesday, even though the alleged acts happened during February and May this year.

One of the victims is from Swakopmund, according to the police. “He also locked her up in his room for a period of two weeks and four days, and threatened that he would harm her if she did not sleep with him.

The suspect also assaulted the victim with a belt on several occasions,” Iikuyu explained. The so-called pastor also used the same modus operandi on his second victim. The police in Erongo say the issue of ‘bogus’ pastors using religion to prey on young desperate women is of grave concern. According to the police, it is high time church activities are regulated.

“The police are not against churches. In fact, we have been advising the community to seek spiritual advice on various occasions but this is certainly not the way a pastor should behave.

“Churches have been there and promoting good things. We also grew up in churches, but it is worrisome when people, especially men, call themselves servants of God and then attack women and young girls. It is breaking families and disrupting communities,” said a concerned Erongo regional police community affairs commander Ileni Shapumba.

He then appealed to parents to make time and visit churches their children attend, or even go as far as accompanying them for prayer sessions.

“Let’s get to know the pastors before joining churches – and be vigilant. Let us protect our children, women and vulnerable members of society.”

2019-11-25 06:48:16 | 1 days ago