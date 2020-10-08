Another suspect nabbed for cash-in-transit robbery

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the cash-in-transit robbery at Black Chain Mall in Katutura last month involving more than N$900 000.

The suspect was arrested minutes before a scheduled court case in the Windhoek High Court.

According to Chief Inspector Sam Shilemba, David Hawala was arrested while he was due to appear for another armed robbery case in the local court.

Three men who are allegedly part of the robbery were arrested a day after the incident and have since made their first appearances in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court where they were denied bail.

Shilemba explained that the police are still looking for the remaining four suspects who are on the run.

Hawala appeared in court and was remanded in custody. His case was postponed to November for further investigations.

Preliminary police reports indicated earlier that eight suspects robbed two Southern Cross Security Services guards at gunpoint while they were busy loading boxes of money into their pickup vehicle.



2020-10-08 09:39:31 | 20 hours ago