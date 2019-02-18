Aonin urged to unite, elect successor

SOUTRIVIER - Chief of the Kai-||Khaun Nama tribe, Petrus Simon Kooper, is urging the #Aonin (Topnaars) to unite and continue building on the legacy of the late Chief Seth Madawa Kooitjie, who was laid to rest at the cemetery here on Saturday afternoon.

Kooper described the late Kooitjie, who served as chief since 1980, as a dedicated and exceptional man who lived for the advancement of his people and will be sorely missed by his family and the entire Nama clan.

Chief Kooitjie, who is survived by wife, Diane, three children and six grandchildren, died on January 25 from a fatal asthma attack.

“Mourn your husband and mourn your chief but also elect a successor as soon as you can but do not rush the process as your chief took time to thoroughly think through his decisions,” Kooper told the devastated #Aonin clan and the Kooitjie family.

An emotional #Aonin deputy chief, Stoffel Anamab, said Kooitjie was a man of his words and respected his people.

“Our chief was a prolific leader, who respected our customary law and was guided by it during his tenure. Whatever he did, he also did within the confines of the country’s laws. Hence, I want to urge my fellow #Aonin to hold on to the chief’s teachings and be guided by them when we embark on a journey without him,” Anamab said.

PresidentHage Geingob, in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Education Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, also extended his condolences to the late chief’s family and the entire #Aonin community. He applauded Kooitjie for his dedication in his quest for the development of the Topnaar community. Royal /Ui /o/oo and Pohamba Shifeta, Cornelia Shilunga and Derek Klazen were among the government dignitaries who attended the funeral while among the traditional leaders were Oe#an Traditional Authority Chief Immanuel /Gaseb and the Ovaherero Traditional Authority Paramount Chief, Vekuii Rukoro.



