APLI - APLI 2019 fellow reflects

As a youth development organisation, the ever frequent question we are posed with is what do we do with the fellows during and after they are through with the one-year programme.

The answer we prefer to give is always on how our former fellows or what we call ambassadors visibly do after the programme. This we believe is a true measure of knowing whether the programme has reached its intended goal or not.

This week we highlight one of our 2019 fellows, Linda Nakashololo. Below is what she had to say about the experience and the knowledge she received from APLI in 2019 and how that has not only shaped and strengthened her as an individual, but also sparked new ideas in her.

This is what she had to say:

Before APLI, I used to struggle with forming meaningful and inspiring relationships. So when I applied for the 2019 APLI Fellowship, this was one of the skills I was interested in developing. This is in addition to learning how to think creatively and innovatively and pitching my ideas. In November 2018, I applied for the 2019 APLI Fellowship and I was accepted. Throughout 2019, I decided to take to heart all I was receiving and really see that it comes to tangible results.

Fast forward after 2019, reflecting on all learned. I think a major takeaway from that APLI is how to hone an idea, master it and watch it become a reality as opposed to having my hands all over the place – you know what they say, ‘jack of all trades and master of none’. APLI enabled me to change that to ‘master of one trade, but also considerate of other trades’.

A game changer for the Fellowship was definitely the Residential Training Sessions – we had the privilege to learn from professionals in various fields and different corners of the country. This expanded my knowledge, perspectives and skills in many fields including marketing, public speaking, building relationships, financial planning and pitching. This experience undoubtedly gave me the confidence to step out now and use the tools they’ve given me because it’s truly golden.

One of the focus areas of the Fellowship is Entrepreneurship. Through this pillar we learned how to problem solve creatively; conducting market research; financial modeling; coming up with innovative ideas and how to bring those ideas to life. Believe it or not, this is how I designed my latest initiative, The Buzz Wire Challenge.

So this year, we’re kicking off this amazing and super awesome fun game at KasiVibe Vol.8 on 6 – 8 March 2020. The game works as follows: Buzz Wire is a steady hand game that is well known to many as a table top amusement. It is a challenging and competitive game where you play the number of touches against time. The player has to get the right balance between speed and skill in order to obtain a successful score. This game is custom-built and oozes a certain type of sophistication to it, making it perfect for fundraisers, galas and fetes as well as trade shows.

The idea of the Buzz Wire game is to introduce a healthier form of entertainment at social gatherings and to promote positive interactions amongst peers where alcohol is not involved or does not make up for the fun aspect to be had, and the youth are very much encouraged to use and exercise brain power even for a fun game.

To book the Buzz Wire game for your upcoming event, contact Linda Nakashololo on 0813538914 or nakasholololindatko@gmail.com

