APP boots Tshilongo over social media posts Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA – The All People’s Party expelled its firebrand youth leader Tangy Mike Tshilongo over comments made on social media and reported threats targeting the party.

Party secretary-general Vincent Kanyetu says alleged posts and threats made by Tshilongo were in violation of the party’s organisational constitutional rights and duties as a member of the party. “Your expulsion is from All People’s Party and all its associations and activities. Any future application for membership will be assessed by the national bureau. Since you have already indicated your desire to resign a few days before elections, the party has no desire to entertain any appeal against its decision unless proven by yourself to the satisfaction of the party leadership that such actions were not carried out by you,” Kanyetu said. Tshilongo in a response letter addressed to Kanyetu said he had no comment to the termination of membership letter.

Tshilongo in September also resigned from the party but rejoined three days later following pressure from his family, who allegedly through him also joined the party.

“I would like to make it categorically clear that I revert my decision for resigning from APP and I am still a member until the party says I can no longer be there,” Tshilongo said at the time.

In a mouthful social media post in which Tshilongo tendered his purported resignation, he said the months, during which he has been an APP member, have been a very difficult chapter of his life.

“Being in APP for eight months was a very difficult chapter in my life that I will never ever wish to happen to any young person,” he said.

Kanyetu at the time said he could not process Tshilongo’s resignation as his family had allegedly approached him to reject his resignation.

Tshilongo earlier this month also accused the party of imposing leaders on the party members alleging that the names appearing on the parliamentary list were rigged.

However, the secretary general refuted the allegations said the manner in which the names were compiled were agreed upon by all members who attended its electoral college.

2019-10-25 07:40:41 | 3 days ago