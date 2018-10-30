APP to hold hearings for suspended youth leaders

Clemans Miyanicwe

KHORIXAS - Disciplinary committee members were chosen last Saturday by the All People’s Party (APP) management committee to decide the fate of its suspended youth leaders accused of labelling the party’s leader Ignatius Shixwameni as ‘useless and for being too radical’ this year.

APP secretary general Vincent Kanyetu suspended youth league president Sebastian Ntjamba and two other members, Kaghugongo Vumbu Shingereshu and Hendrick Haikera from all APP youth league activities with immediate effect pending the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.

APP central committee member Agapitus Hausiku told New Era on Sunday that five members were chosen to serve on the disciplinary committee over the weekend and will be contacted to confirm their participation in the disciplinary hearings.

Hausiku said APP wants the disciplinary hearing to at least conclude before the end of next month. Last week, Hausiku said APP formulated the charges and issued them to the respondents immediately after their suspension and there is no delay as there is no prescribed time frame in the party as to how long this process must take, cognizant of the fact justice delayed is justice denied.

Asked why the disciplinary process has taken long, Hausiku responded, “Other than this we have other party commitments that we need to attend to. We cannot abandon other party activities just to attend to a disciplinary hearing /process when there are other more pertinent party matters to attend to. The disciplinary hearing process will however take place in November, pending the availability of members,” Hausiku said that apart from charges served to the suspended members and as communicated by Kanyetu through the media at the time of suspension, there will be an extensive notification on the matter after the first hearing date.

“The party as an organisation is guided by rules, standing orders, code of conduct and the constitution, amongst guiding documents. Members are thus expected to conduct themselves in a manner not contrary to these guiding principles. These principles cannot be compromised under the guise of losing votes at an election,” said Hausiku, when asked if the trio’s suspension will not affect next year’s election.

“The disciplinary hearing process is dealing with anarchical tendencies towards the organisation. Freedom of expression is the ethos that the party ascribes to, hence being the openly open-minded, liberal and futuristic political party in the country. We are however guided by principles and expect every member to ascribe to these,” Hausiku said when asked if APP was not silencing dissenting views.

“The party definitely supports every opinion brought forth by members at every level of engagement; we encourage our members to engage in mature and critical debates to shape matters affecting the party, their communities and country at large, including different opinions on the party leadership. This is the guiding process that distinguishes and sets us apart as an organisation from the rest,” he stated.

APP does not believe in personality cults and leaders for life, hence its open-door policy approach in engaging the party leaders, stressed Hausiku, who is also a management committee member.

“The party believes in a procedural succession process and not a disruptive one, where every member showing interest in ascending to any leadership position must be given the necessary support within an enabling environment. The idea is to constructively contribute in building the party in unison in the midst of opposing views and opinions,” he said.

This reporter was unsuccessful to get comment from both Ntjamba and Shingereshu.

2018-10-30 09:17:10 2 months ago