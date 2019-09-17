APP wants ethnicity-free election campaigns

ONGWEDIVA - All People’s Party (APP) Secretary General Vincent Kanyetu has called on the nation to guard against ethnicity ahead of the national elections slated for November this year.

He said the political campaigns preceding the elections should not be used to divide people and pleaded for the nation to embrace the One Namibia, One Nation spirit.

He thus called on political parties to play the ball and not the proverbial man.

“This is not the Namibia we want, at the end of the election fever, we are Namibians and that is how it should be,” said Kanyetu, calling on the nation to embrace President Hage Geingob’s Namibian House mantra.

He particularly urged Namibians to guard against xenophobia as is the current case in neighbouring South Africa.

“We should not find ourselves where the current South Africans are finding themselves today, such things should not happen in an independent Namibia,” said Kanyetu.

In recent weeks, South Africa has been flared with xenophobic attacks against foreigners, alleged to be taking the jobs of native South Africans.

At the same time, Kanyetu said government should be criticised in the areas they have failed to lead the country in the last 29 years of independence, however the secretary general said political parties should not shun away from giving credit where it is due.

Whilst admitting there are still areas that are lagging behind in terms of development, Kanyetu lauded the Swapo led government for the road network in many parts of the country, citing that it is better than in many African countries today.

He further lauded government for the provision of network coverage across the country.

He said he is mindful that there are people who still do not have access to network coverage hence are not able to communicate, however many areas today are covered.



2019-09-17 07:08:32 2 hours ago