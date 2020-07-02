Army deploys field hospital in virus-hit Walvis

WALVIS BAY - The Namibian Defence Force has stepped in to assist health authorities at the coronavirus epicentre of Walvis Bay by erecting an 18-bed isolation facility.

More than 200 positive cases have been reported at the harbour town, with health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announcing a record 80 new cases yesterday, bringing the country’s total tally to 285.

The authorities recently launched an active case search initiative to help trace residents who may have been exposed to the virus. Erongo governor Neville Andre yesterday said that 142 people are currently in isolation and 71 in quarantine at Walvis Bay. Nine children between the ages of one and 14 are also in isolation, while a further 80 are in quarantine at the National Youth Service centre at Henties Bay. “ The people of Walvis Bay should know that we are with them in this difficult time and we will pull through,” Andre said.

Dr Martha Ntinda of the Walvis Bay state hospital told journalists yesterday they were running out of beds as there are about 70 people admitted in the isolation facility at the hospital. Ntinda explained that most of the patients in the isolation facilities are doing well with only a few showing mild symptoms at this stage. “Most of our patients are asymptomatic and are doing well,” she said. She added that about 70 patients are in isolation and are accommodated at the renovated tuberculosis (TB) ward as well as the newly renovated garages that were also turned into wards. “The TB ward takes 36 patients while the garages take 17 patients. The rest of the patients are accommodated at the Walvis Bay community clinic as well as in a ward inside the hospital,” she added.



Backlog in test results



Announcing the latest results yesterday, Shangula said the health authorities are currently experiencing a backlog in the turnaround time for the laboratory results. “This is occasioned by the expanded targeted testing that is ongoing at the coastal areas. We ask for patience, especially for those who are in the quarantine facilities and are waiting for their results and to be discharged,” Shangula said. At least 1 293 people were tested by Tuesday morning in the Erongo region.



