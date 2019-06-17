Artist launches project to create awareness on albinism

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - In commemoration of the International Albinism Awareness Day held on 13 June every year, Dolar Yves, a local musician, songwriter and live performer, initiated a Point of Light Hope Project, through which he recorded a song for people with albinism and help raise awareness on the condition.

Dolar Yves hosted a four-hour live concert in commemoration of the day at a School for Visual Impaired in Khomasdal last week, with the school children from Michelle McLean Primary School.

During the free concert, Dolar Yves performed five songs for the children from his debut album titled Tomorrow. One of the songs that stood out is Song of Hope. “This is a song in support of albinism, the aim is to raise awareness,” he said. He encouraged the learners to believe in themselves always.

“I want you to perform well in your subjects, you are special and have a brighter future ahead,” said Dolar Yves. The concert incorporated a dancing competition between the learners, with learners getting a light meal. Dolar’s music creates awareness and respect for persons with albinism, and those who are suffering from any kind of physical dysfunctional in Namibia, Africa and across the world.

“The concert, which will be an annual event is to bring across all schools and children throughout Africa or over the world for them to sing on roads, schools, and at their houses, to show respect and dignity toward persons with disabilities,” said Dolar Yves. According to the United Nations, people with albinism face multiple forms of discrimination worldwide. Albinism is still profoundly misinterpreted, socially and medically.

The physical appearance of persons with albinism is often the object of erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, which foster their marginalisation and social exclusion. This leads to various forms of stigma and discrimination.

In some communities, mistaken beliefs and myths, heavily influenced by superstition, put the security and lives of persons with albinism at constant risk. These beliefs and myths are centuries old and are present in cultural attitudes and practices around the world. On 18 December 2014, the General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/69/170 proclaiming, with effect from 2015, June 13th as International Albinism Awareness Day. The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution in 2013 (A/HRC/RES/23/13) calling for the prevention of attacks and discrimination against persons with albinism.

Moreover, in response to the call from civil society organisations advocating to consider persons with albinism as a specific group with particular needs that require special attention, on 26 March 2015, the council created the mandate of Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism.

