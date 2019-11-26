Artistic gymnastics team off to Czech Republic Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Gymnastics Federation (NGF) women’s artistic gymnastics team were recently presented with national colours by the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), as they prepare to represent the country in Czech Republic.

The artistic gymnastics women’s team heads to Liber, Czech Republic to partake in this year’s Olympic Hopes International Cup, which starts on Thursday and ends Saturday.

Namibia’s participation marks the artistic gymnastics women’s team first appearance at the international event.

During the official handing over of colours in the capital recently ahead of the team’s departure, NGF vice-president Meagan Bierbach said she’s proud of how far the team has come and how hard they worked to qualify.

“I’m very proud of your hard work and I want you guys to go out there and fly the Namibian flag high at the competition,” Bierbach cheered the team on.

The Namibian team consists of four gymnasts namely Janke du Plessis, Anne-Leen Thorburn, Hannah de Goede and Minette Hough, who are all members of the Crete Gymnastics Club in Windhoek.

The four athletes secured their spots in the national team after completing a rigorous qualification and selection process, which was followed by months of intensive preparation for the event, under the care of their mentors Petra Thorburn, Djamel Meziane and Nadine Jaeger.

The team’s head coach Nadine Jaeger, who also spoke at the same occasion, thanked the NSC for the support and granting the team an opportunity to compete with the best in the world as well as gain much needed exposure.

