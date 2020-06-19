Artists take on Father’s Day Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

×

Father’s Day is coming up on June 21st and Entertainment Now! caught up with some household names in the Entertainment industry who are fathers, to share their views on what Father’s Day means to them. Here is what some of them had to say. – ashikololo@nepc.com.na

D-Naff

(Musician) Being a father means the giver of life, protector and shield. As fathers, we play a major role in our children’s life because we serve as their guardians. Congratulations to all the biological and non-biological fathers out there who are taking their responsibilities seriously. I urge all the absent fathers to return and take care of their children, that way, we can all fix our societies.

Swart-baster

(Musician) Father’s Day is very important to me because it is about celebrating our significance in society as fathers. I want all the fathers to be present in their children’s lives to promote their inner growth and strength.

Nashawn

(Radio Energy Personality) Father’s Day means everything to me. Fatherhood is my greatest pride and to celebrate it along my bond with my son feels like a huge achievement. At the same time, I honour not only fathers but father figures on this day.



Mushe

(Musician) Every man can have a child but it takes a real man to be a father, meaning we play a very crucial role in our children’s lives. We must always be there for our children. Let’s groom and shape them into better people.

2020-06-19 18:43:03 | 8 hours ago