At the frontline

Photo: Emmency Nuukala

Worthy investment… President Hage Geingob yesterday commissioned two facilities at the Windhoek Central Hospital equipped to deal with Covid-19 cases. The head of state inaugurated a renovated intensive care unit and an isolation facility on the premises of the state hospital. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Geingob said the facilities were built to ensure that Namibians do not lose their lives. “Namibia has felt the effects of this invisible enemy and at present, the status of Covid-19 cases in Namibia stands at 25 confirmed cases, 16 recoveries and nine active cases and no deaths,” the President said, adding government had availed over N$700 million towards an emergency budget for the health sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the photo, President Geingob, accompanied by health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula, tours the dedicated ICU ward inside the Windhoek Central Hospital.

2020-06-04 10:16:46 | 22 hours ago