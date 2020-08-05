AUSC Region 5 darts tournament cancelled Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

The Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 (AUSC) darts tournament has been called off indefinitely as a result of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Namibia Darts Federation secretary general Ralph Ludwig confirmed the cancellation of the eSwatini scheduled competition.

Ludwig added that although the team has over the past months spent tireless time in preparations, the athletes’ well-being comes first.

“eSwatini, who were looking forward to staging this tournament, have also closed their borders and that makes it impossible for countries to travel in and out. For now, there’s nothing we can do although we were very determined putting in the work to ensure we produce a great performance at the competition. We don’t want to risk the well-being of our players, I think that’s the most important thing especially during times like these,” he said.

Despite the cancellation of these exciting tournaments in the region, Ludwig remains upbeat and looks ahead to the future. He also pointed out that as a federation they will try and continue with activities locally.

“For us, we will continue with training and hosting competitions locally, but the problem also lays with Erongo region which has been put on lockdown. The region is home to some of the best darts players in the country and now they cannot take part in local competitions due to travelling restrictions. We plan on starting with our league in the coming month and we have already communicated with various teams to begin training,” Ludwig added.

National Darts Association of Zimbabwe president Maynard Moyo, speaking to that country’s Herald newspaper, said countries within the region have seen a rise in several Covid-19 cases, which is why they opted to cancel.

“Covid-19 has continued to ravage our region, and the whole world at large and, instead of seeing a reduction in the number of infections, it seems the opposite is true,” said Moyo.

“A quick survey of the region shows that we are recording more infections than before. We value and put the safety of our members first and, it is against this background that we would like to extend our support, and solidarity, for those who have lost their loved ones because of this pandemic. We wish a quick and painless recovery to all those infected by the virus.”

