Baby body discovered at Ongwediva dumpsite

ONGWEDIVA - Police in Oshana Region are pulling out all the stops to arrest the mother of a baby boy whose body was discovered yesterday at a dumpsite in Ongwediva.

It is suspected the baby was dumped there on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered by people collecting materials for recycling at the dumpsite.

Environmental Health Practitioner David Namwandi said their office was only informed yesterday morning by the security guard on site.

“The guard allegedly overheard women arguing about the discovered baby and alerted our office,” said Namwandi.

According to Namwandi, there have been about four other babies previously found at the dumpsite and suspects were traced in all the instances.

He said the workers at the dumpsite go through garbage, making it easy to discover unusual content such as bodies of dumped babies.

2019-08-29 07:05:38 19 hours ago