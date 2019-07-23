Baby girl drowns in tombo bucket

WINDHOEK - A 16-month old bay girl died after drowning in a bucket of tombo at Groot Aub on Saturday. The incident happened at a house at about 17h21. According to Namibian police crime report issued this week by Chief Inspector Pendukeni Haikali, the deceased walked over to the 25-litre plastic container that was dung into the ground and left open. She allegedly fell and drowned in the alcoholic drink. The deceased was identified as Julia Ndakondjelapo Kakondo. Her next of kin were informed and police investigation continues on the matter.

Police at Onayena opened an inquest docket after a baby girl succumbed to injuries at Onandjokwe State Hospital on Friday, after she allegedly got burnt on her abdominal part. The deceased is identified as Lahja Mwene – Peace Magie Shivute. “It is alleged that the incident occurred last Wednesday when the deceased together with her sibling were around a stove with a pot of hot water that fell on her. Haikali said the police investigation continues.

