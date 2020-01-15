Back to school stationery shopping Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

With schools starting today, parents have been rushing to stationery shops to purchase last-minute items such as school uniforms, pencils, rubbers, erasers, math sets, books and covers, which their children require for the beginning of the 2020 academic year.

As usual, Boundary Wholesale and Waltons were packed with parents and learners, making sure that all the necessary items are bought and everyone is set for a smooth beginning of the first trimester.

According to the line ministry’s school calendar, classes resume today and end on 21 April 2020. The first trimester only has 66 days.

Photos: Emmency Nuukala

2020-01-15 07:31:17 | 20 hours ago