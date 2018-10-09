Baden-Wurttemberg delegation visited Namibia

WINDHOEK- State Secretary of the Ministry for Science, Research and Art from the German state of Baden-Württemberg, Petra Olschowski visited Namibia from 30 September until 03 October 2018.

She was accompanied by a delegation of representatives of her Ministry, the University of Freiburg, the Pedagogical University of Freiburg, the Regional Archive of Baden-Württemberg as well as the directors of the Linden Museum Stuttgart and the Academy Schloss Solitude.

In the framework of the visit the delegation explored possibilities for a closer cooperation in the areas of culture, arts and science. In addition, the visit served as preparation for the planned return of the “Witbooi Bible”, which is currently housed in the Linden Museum in Stuttgart.

Beside a visit to Gross-Barmen, there were talks with the Namibian Minister for Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture as well as the Deputy Minister for Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Lucia Witbooi. State Secretary Olschowski also met with additional members of the Witbooi family.

The delegation exchanged ideas for cooperation projects with representatives of the National Museum of Namibia, the Namibia Scientific Society, the Namibian Museums Association, the University of Namibia and the National Archive. Furthermore the delegation visited the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

At the end of the visit Olschowski said: “We came to learn more about Namibia and its culture. We want to improve knowledge about the colonial era and Namibia in Germany and contribute to reconciliation. We look forward to further cooperation with the Namibian partners.”

