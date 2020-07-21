Ballistics report delays Kalahari Desert murder case 

Investigations in a case in which a 32-year-old civilian was allegedly shot and killed by an officer of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) are yet to be concluded, the Katutura Magistrate’s Court was informed yesterday. According to prosecutor Tuaundamuje Latoya Mukumbo, the state is yet to receive the ballistics report.

Furthermore, the photo plan of the scene’s reconstruction has also not yet been obtained.

“I spoke to the investigating officer. He has informed me that the ballistics report will take up to three weeks to be compiled, as there is only one person at NCSI dealing with ballistics,” explained Mukumbo.

Murder accused Mulele Darrel Nyambe was informed by magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo that his case will be postponed to 22 September to allow the police to conclude their investigations into the case.

Nyambe, who is currently out on N$2 000 bail, is facing a charge of murder for the death of Benisius Kalola. Kalola died after being shot on 5 September 2019.

Police reports at the time indicate Nyambe, who was a soldier under Operation Kalahari Desert, shot Kalola with an AK-47 in the back at Smarties location. This happened after a hot pursuit of Kalola by armed NDF members.

Kalola succumbed to his injuries at Katutura state hospital hours after the shooting. Kalola was allegedly shot while members of the operation were searching for narcotics, where a substantial amount of drugs was recovered and three suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, Gerson Nakale, a second soldier to be arrested for shooting and killing a civilian during Operation Kalahari Desert, is expected to appear again in court on 6 August after his case was postponed for further police investigations.

Like Nyambe, Nakale is also out on bail and is facing a charge of murder for the death of Zimbabwean taxi driver Talent Fambaune in June 2019. Fambaune was shot dead when he allegedly tried to evade a police roadblock in Windhoek.

2020-07-21 08:44:54 | 6 hours ago