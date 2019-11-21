BAN to enhance stationery drive Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Banker Association of Namibia (BAN) will enhance their stationery drive on Friday, November 22, 2019, with a Shake-a-tin drive that will take place at various intersections in Windhoek. The aim of the initiative is to collect funds to purchase much-needed stationery items for vulnerable children.

Sarel van Zyl, current Chairman of the BAN encouraged everyone to participate in this drive and assist government in ensuring many more pupils have access to basic stationery when returning to school in 2020.

“BAN believes everyone’s contribution adds to the success story of the BAN Stationery Drive. Every donated pencil can enable a Namibian child in writing his or her success story. Remember, one grain of sand does not form the Namib Desert, but many, together, form a magnificent living desert. Therefore, no donation is too small because each item adds to the bigger success,” said Van Zyl.

Wellness teams of Bank Windhoek, FNB, Letshego, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Trustco Bank joined forces to launch the 2019 Bankers Association Stationery Drive in October. This occasion BAN highlighted the dire need for basic stationery such as pens, pencils and paper.

According to Van Zyl: “The project was born to assist the children of Namibia with the necessary stationery to empower each child to become the best they can be. This is the second year that members of BAN join forces to alleviate the need for stationery in far off and/or destitute schools. We encourage all our employees and clients to donate stationery toward this project.”

The project will run until end of February 2020, and clients are welcome to drop off stationery at participating banks. This year well-wishers are also able to donate via the Bankers Association of Namibia’s website, the FNB Happiness Store, or via the PayToday App.



2019-11-21 07:39:21 | 19 hours ago