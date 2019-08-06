Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster promote youth agricultural development

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek and Namibia’s leading animal feed manufacturer Feedmaster have teamed up to offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition.

This, according to Bank Windhoek Public Relations and Reputation Risk Manager André Le Roux, is the first time the competition is being held on local soil. It aims to equip school learners between grades 9 and 11 with the necessary knowledge and skills of assessment to judge cattle at farms and shows.

Le Roux, in a media statement yesterday, said the initiative focuses mainly on Simbrah and Simmentaller cattle breeds.

He said the programme is facilitated by Feedmaster, and commenced in July.

According to him, the third round took place on Saturday, 3 August 2019 while the fourth round will take place on Saturday, 7 September 2019 in Otjiwarongo.

He said the judging course comprises of, among other requirements, the cattle’s basic anatomy and composition, rules of show associations, the role of the show stewards, feed management of show animals and the preparation and taming of animals for show purposes.

“About 80 participants will take part in the judging programme. From this group, successful candidates from participating regions will advance to the national finals, which will take place at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show in Windhoek. We thank Bank Windhoek for making this possible for Namibia,” said Feedmaster’s Corporate Brand Specialist, Dawid Krause.

Le Roux says the selection process involves participating schools enrolling boys or girls who attend an introductory course in their respective regions.

“To be successful, a trainee judge needs to know and understand the anatomy of each particular breed and be able to apply that knowledge in their assessment,” said Krause.

Nationwide, 16 schools will participate in the Bank Windhoek Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition. They are Elnatan, Gobabis Gymnasiu, Windhoek High School, Windhoek Afrikaans Private School, Windhoek Gymnasium, M&K Gertze High School, Dr Lemmer High School, Deutsche Höhere Private School, Agri College, Grootfontein High School, Tsumeb Gymnasium, Etosha Secondary School, Outjo Private School, Educate Otjiwarongo, Otjiwarongo High School and Deutsche Private School Otjiwarongo.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment (CSI), Sponsorship and Events Bronwyn Moody, said: “The Bank Windhoek Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition will teach learners more about techniques, processes and general knowledge about cattle farming.”

Moody added: “With the expertise they acquire here, they can apply it in the Namibian agricultural sector. This is how the Bank promotes the future of agriculture in the country. Good luck to all participants and we look forward to meeting the best at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show.”

2019-08-06 07:17:36 1 days ago