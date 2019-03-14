Bank Windhoek and GWGB empower women 

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek, in partnership with Good Women Good Business (GWGB), will host two Jeans and Sneakers events; one in the North and the other in Windhoek. The Northern edition will take place on Saturday, 16 March 2019 at Bennie’s Entertainment Park and Lodge in Ongwediva from 08h30 until 15h00. Tickets are available at Bennie’s Entertainment Park and Lodge’s reception area for N$100 per person.

The theme for this series is ‘Being an agent of disruption’. Jeans and Sneakers, will bring together women from all walks of life; those in business, corporate and women aspiring to get into business.

Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, Jeans and Sneakers is a platform for women to have conversations ranging from overcoming challenges in business, life and everything in between. The event is expected to be engaging, practical and mind transforming. “It is like having a conversation with your best friend and walking away knowing you can succeed in whatever you put your mind to,” said GWGB’s Executive Director, Ujama Mushimba.

Established by women, for women GWGB is a platform geared at creating a safe environment for women to lean in and learn about life and encourage each other to keep going no matter the circumstances. “We are creating an environment that is safe for women to encourage each other and extract value from networking and sharing ideas, we believe that when you enable purpose in an individual, you unlock the power within that will influence and change society,” said Mushimba.

Bank Windhoek’s partnership with GWGB is aimed at training women entrepreneurs by enabling them to develop bankable ideas and equipping them with financial literacy throughout their entrepreneurial journey. “Apart from creating platforms for mentorships, networking and inspirational talks for women in business, the aim of the partnership is to also spark interest and drive the uptake of the Bank Windhoek Women In Business product,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen.

Bank Windhoek introduced the Women in Business financial solution in June 2018. It is a first-for-Namibia financial solution in support of the Bank’s growth ambitions and 2020 strategy. “The Women in Business offering is aimed at addressing the specific needs of women business owners and entrepreneurs,” concluded Allen.The second Jeans and Sneakers event, is scheduled to take place during the course of 2019 in Windhoek. The gathering will bring women from all walks of life with the objective of enabling purpose and unlocking power within.

