Bank Windhoek celebrates the motor vehicle industry

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek awarded the best dealerships and sales people in the motor vehicle industry at its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony on last week in Windhoek.

The awards recognised dealerships and sales people in the automotive industry for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers during the previous financial year.

The Novel Motor Company dealership scooped the top award in the New Vehicles Category followed by Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Toyota. Pupkewitz Toyota and its sister company Pupkewitz Auto were awarded joint winners in the Used Vehicles Franchise category while Novel Motor Company and Associated Motor Holdings, won the second and third prizes respectively.

Spes Bona Motors and Avis Zeda Car Sales jointly won the Used Vehicles Category. Dub Motors and Autoworld Trade Centre walked away with the second and third spot.

Stefan Botes and Sidonio Alfaaite from Redco Motors, situated in Gobabis, were crowned as the first- and second-best performers in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category. Quinton Steenkamp from Autohaus was third.

Indongo Toyota’s Schalk van Greunen was the ultimate winner in the Used Vehicles Salesperson of the Year category. Pupkewitz Auto’s Louw de Wet and Zeda Car Sales’ Kobus Prins won the second and third prizes respectively.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, said: “At Bank Windhoek we see ourselves as a catalyst of sustainable opportunities through our variety of financial solutions that enable positive change. For every vehicle we finance we are able to meet the demands of our customers, whether it is transporting a child to school or a start-up business delivering its first consignment – we believe we are here to add value and make a difference.”

Hans applauded the winners for their resilience and hard work throughout the year despite the challenging economic conditions they had to endure. She concluded that Bank Windhoek wants to foster partnerships to ensure growth and which will be mutually beneficial for all partners involved.

The list of winners which was determined by the total numbers of deals referred to and concluded by Bank Windhoek:

Dealership Awards: New Vehicles

First: Novel Motor Company

Second: Pupkewitz Toyota

Third: Indongo Toyota

Dealership Awards: Used Vehicles – Franchise

First (joint): Pupkewitz Auto and Pupkewitz Toyota

Second: Novel Motor Company

Third: Associated Motor Holdings

Dealership Awards: Used Vehicles

First (joint): Spes Bona Motors and Avis Zeda Car Sales

Second: Dub Motors

Third: Autoworld Trade Centre

Top Salesperson: New Vehicles

First: Stefan Botes - Redco (Gobabis Toyota)

Second: Sidonio Alfaaite - Redco (Gobabis Toyota)

Third: Quinton Steenkamp - Autohaus

Rising stars:

Gunther Barth - Indongo Toyota

Ferdi Otto - Pupkewitz GWM

Selwyn Moody - Pupkewitz Toyota

Top Salesperson: Used Vehicles

First: Schalk van Greunen - Indongo Toyota

Second: Louw De Wet - Pupkewitz Auto

Third: Kobus Prins - AVIS Zeda Car Sales

Rising stars:

Jaco Rossouw - Dub Motors

Jaco van Wyk - Avis-Zeda Car Sales

Elrick de Wee - Novel Motor Company

Top Finance and Insurance Consultants:

Ilse Human - Pupkewitz Toyota

Jean Visser - Spes Bona Motors

Rezelle Swigeler - Pupkewitz Auto

Jason Engelbrecht - Associated Motor Holdings

Zuraya Izaaks - Novel Motor Company



2018-11-08 10:15:11 1 months ago