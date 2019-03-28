Bank Windhoek cements its relationship with entrepreneurs

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek in collaboration with Microsoft hosted 50 local entrepreneurs for a one-day seminar at the Windhoek Country Club Resort on Monday.

Dedicated to knowledge sharing, quality networking and celebrating the spirit of innovation, the gathering brought together entrepreneurs from various industries, including construction, finance, tourism, hospitality, transport and sport.

In his welcoming remarks, Bank Windhoek’s Emerging Small and Medium Enterprises (ESME) Finance Branch Manager, Mbo Luvindao, said: “As connectors of positive change, we see an opportunity to bring additional value to our customers through strategic partnerships such as the one agreed with Microsoft. The end goal is to bring benefits to you, our customers so that you are able to build a competitive advantage and safeguard the success of your business.”

Thinkroom Consulting facilitated the seminar on behalf of Microsoft. Founded by Catherine Young in 2014, Thinkroom Consulting’s vision is to provide quality consulting services to both large corporations and entrepreneurs and their businesses. “Thinkroom Consulting is passionate about helping businesses and entrepreneurs. We use our networks to introduce them to corporate programmes, use management best practices as well as the latest technologies to reach existing and new markets,” said Young.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance Division, Saara Shivute, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperbridge, Tarah Shaanika, and Managing Director of Cornerstone, Margareth Gustavo, who were panellists for the day, advised the seminar attendees on how to overcome challenges, how to access finance, how to market their products and services, about customer relations, and about sustainability and business continuity.

Entrepreneurs that attended the seminar said that they learned a lot and cannot wait to put the knowledge into practice.

Shivute assured the entrepreneurs that Bank Windhoek values them and the contributions they make to the economy. “Bank Windhoek is a change-agent. We are committing to being the drivers of positive change in the small and medium enterprises ecosystem,” she said.

Bank Windhoek prides itself on building lasting relationships with its customers. “We believe in being a catalyst of sustainable opportunities and connecting our customers to positive change,” she said. “We are proud to be associated with emerging businesses in Namibia and look forward to being your business partner for growth,” Shivute said.

2019-03-28 09:07:29 4 days ago