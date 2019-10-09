Bank Windhoek enhances customer experience with new Lifestyle Branch

WINDHOEK – On Monday, Bank Windhoek officially inaugurated its new Lifestyle Branch situated at the Pupkewitz Megabuild Lifestyle Centre in Windhoek’s Kleine Kuppe suburb. The new branch, which includes Bank Windhoek’s new look and feel, aims to offer customers an enhanced banking experience in line with the bank’s brand identity.

“As a customer-centric organisation, Bank Windhoek’s efforts are focused on bridging the needs of customers by making banking services accessible. With 56 branches and agencies across the country, relationships and one-on-one contact with our customers remain a key strategic imperative and memorable occasions like the opening of this branch signify our drive to realise this in so many ways,” said Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

The Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Muesee Kazapua, who officiated the opening said: “Congratulations Bank Windhoek for launching this new approach in banking and for allowing banking to be a more welcoming experience. It is my sincere wish that as you invest in these new layouts throughout Windhoek and the rest of the country, that this is a reflection of your ongoing commitment to make Namibia a better place for all. The City of Windhoek supports your new initiative and wishes you well.”

The concept of Bank Windhoek’s new Lifestyle Branch is specifically designed and tailored to meet the unique needs of customers and is in line with Bank Windhoek’s promise to deliver the best customer experience and achieve operational excellence.

With its state-of-the-art set-up, the entrance to the branch has a welcoming and open interior flow, where most of the traditional functions that were performed behind closed doors in the past, have now been brought into the customer facing space.

“The optimal use of human capital, the ergonomic layout, are all physical expressions that reflect our brand values of being open, dedicated and inspired,” said Hans.

2019-10-09 08:03:02 12 hours ago