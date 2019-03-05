Bank Windhoek NVF National Volleyball League expands

WINDHOEK - Top representatives from the Bank Windhoek-sponsored Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) recently travelled to Opuwo, the capital of the Kunene Region in north-western Namibia, to officially launch the newly established Great Kunene Volleyball Association (GKVA).

The visit also coincided with the Bank Windhoek children’s coaching clinics hosted during the day. The GKVA consists of eight registered male clubs from Kamanjab, Opuwo, Khorixas and Outjo.

“This will bring the total number of NVF associations to six covering 11 of the 14 regions, namely Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Ohangwena, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Erongo, Khomas and Kunene. Kauanda Mbaru has been appointed as the chairperson of the Great Kunene Volleyball Association,” said NVF’s president, Hillary Imbuwa.

The coaching clinics attracted close to 60 learners between the ages of 6 and 14 years old. They were taught basic volleyball skills and the importance of sports and physical education.

“This is in line with the NVF’s vision of making volleyball the most popular sport in the country and with taking the game into the rural areas,” Imbuwa said. He also expressed the NVF’s gratitude to Bank Windhoek for being a trusted partner in volleyball development.

“We believe the two brands, Bank Windhoek and NVF, will continue to support the growth of volleyball in Namibia,” Imbuwa concluded.

The GKVA clubs will form part of the teams that will compete in the Bank Windhoek NVF National Volleyball League scheduled to kick off this month. For more information please contact NVF’s president, Hillary Dux Imbuwa on cell: 081 244 7888.



2019-03-05 10:29:12 27 days ago