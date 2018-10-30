Bank Windhoek recognises central region estate agents
WINDHOEK - Aqua Real Estate was awarded the top estate agent award in both residential and commercial categories for the central region at a glittering Bank Windhoek Central Estate Agents Awards in Windhoek last week.
Virgo Real Estate and Hot Properties took the second and third spot respectrively.
In the residential category, Hayley Fay of Hayley Fay Properties received the top honour, followed by Naomi van Tonder of N & J Real Estate, and Hilda Louw of Hilda Louw Real Estate.
The annual Bank Windhoek Estate Agent Awards aim to give recognition to residential and commercial estate agents, agencies and developers for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its clients, the bank said.
Addressing the estate agents at a dinner event last week Wednesday, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director Baronice Hans said: “The awards that will be handed out tonight reflect the hard work that you as members of the Namibian real estate industry have put in during the past financial year and the commitment and dedication of the staff members of Bank Windhoek.”
“We pride ourselves in building long lasting relationships with stakeholders such as yourselves in the best interest of our mutual clients.”
Other agents who qualified for the merit awards for business submitted N$4 Million and above – Residential and Commercial:
Okakunle Jolaiya of Virgo Properties
Zalia van der Waldt of Hot Properties
Hayley Fay of Hayley Fay Properties
Naomi van Tonder of N & J Real Estate
Hilda Louw of Hilda Louw Real Estate
Hermanus Dreyer of Aqua Real Estate
Lindie Lourens of Fine and Country Real Estate
Nadia Botha of Nadia van Zyl Estate
Elizabeth Juntunen of Lisa Engels Properties
Lourette Liebenberg of Rightmove Properties
Uripi Kahorongo of Sell Fast Propeties
Elna Estehuizen of Elna Esterhuizen Properties
Jan Visagie of Spes Bona Property Brokers
Lusia Hango of Catelea Properties
Lona van Wyk of Just Property Group
Quanita Boomgaard of Yellowsquare Properties
Jan Ole-Derra of Lahavana Real Estate
Pieter Kotze of Propcor
Marion Wolf of Rightmove Properties
Estate Agent with highest volume of transactions below N$800 000:
Silver Award - Lona van Wyk of Just Properties
Gold Award - Sandra Ferreira of Mount Olive Real Estate
Achiever of the Year – Commercial – Windhoek:
Bronze Award - Zalia van der Waldt of Hot Properties
Silver Award - Olakunle Jolaiya of Virgo Properties
Gold Award - Hermanus Dreyer of Aqua Real Estate
Achiever of the Year – Residential:
Bronze Award – Hilda Louw of Hilda Louw Real Estate
Silver Award – Naomi van Tonder of N & J Real Estate
Gold Award – Hayley Fay of Hayley Fay Properties
Top Estate Agency – Best total value – All Categories – Windhoek:
Bronze Award – Hot Properties – Zalia van der Waldt
Silver Award – Virgo Real Estate – Olakunle Jolaiya
Gold Award – Aqua Real Estate – Hermanus Dreyer
Staff Reporter
