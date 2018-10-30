Bank Windhoek recognises central region estate agents

WINDHOEK - Aqua Real Estate was awarded the top estate agent award in both residential and commercial categories for the central region at a glittering Bank Windhoek Central Estate Agents Awards in Windhoek last week.

Virgo Real Estate and Hot Properties took the second and third spot respectrively.

In the residential category, Hayley Fay of Hayley Fay Properties received the top honour, followed by Naomi van Tonder of N & J Real Estate, and Hilda Louw of Hilda Louw Real Estate.

The annual Bank Windhoek Estate Agent Awards aim to give recognition to residential and commercial estate agents, agencies and developers for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its clients, the bank said.

Addressing the estate agents at a dinner event last week Wednesday, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director Baronice Hans said: “The awards that will be handed out tonight reflect the hard work that you as members of the Namibian real estate industry have put in during the past financial year and the commitment and dedication of the staff members of Bank Windhoek.”

“We pride ourselves in building long lasting relationships with stakeholders such as yourselves in the best interest of our mutual clients.”

Other agents who qualified for the merit awards for business submitted N$4 Million and above – Residential and Commercial:

Okakunle Jolaiya of Virgo Properties

Zalia van der Waldt of Hot Properties

Hayley Fay of Hayley Fay Properties

Naomi van Tonder of N & J Real Estate

Hilda Louw of Hilda Louw Real Estate

Hermanus Dreyer of Aqua Real Estate

Lindie Lourens of Fine and Country Real Estate

Nadia Botha of Nadia van Zyl Estate

Elizabeth Juntunen of Lisa Engels Properties

Lourette Liebenberg of Rightmove Properties

Uripi Kahorongo of Sell Fast Propeties

Elna Estehuizen of Elna Esterhuizen Properties

Jan Visagie of Spes Bona Property Brokers

Lusia Hango of Catelea Properties

Lona van Wyk of Just Property Group

Quanita Boomgaard of Yellowsquare Properties

Jan Ole-Derra of Lahavana Real Estate

Pieter Kotze of Propcor

Marion Wolf of Rightmove Properties

Estate Agent with highest volume of transactions below N$800 000:

Silver Award - Lona van Wyk of Just Properties

Gold Award - Sandra Ferreira of Mount Olive Real Estate

Achiever of the Year – Commercial – Windhoek:

Bronze Award - Zalia van der Waldt of Hot Properties

Silver Award - Olakunle Jolaiya of Virgo Properties

Gold Award - Hermanus Dreyer of Aqua Real Estate

Achiever of the Year – Residential:

Bronze Award – Hilda Louw of Hilda Louw Real Estate

Silver Award – Naomi van Tonder of N & J Real Estate

Gold Award – Hayley Fay of Hayley Fay Properties

Top Estate Agency – Best total value – All Categories – Windhoek:

Bronze Award – Hot Properties – Zalia van der Waldt

Silver Award – Virgo Real Estate – Olakunle Jolaiya

Gold Award – Aqua Real Estate – Hermanus Dreyer

