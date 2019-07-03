Bank Windhoek revises its fee structure

WINDHOEK – Bank Windhoek has announced its new fee structure, effected this week Monday, 1st of July.

The bank announced that it has not increased its account management fees for transaction and all current accounts. Credit card fees have also not been increased, it said.

Bank Windhoek has also introduced value-added services such as free legal access cover to the value of N$30 000 to all its current and transaction accounts holders, as well as life cover of N$30 000 and N$7500 on current and transaction accounts respectively.

The bank says that challenges faced by its customers in the current economic environment are topping its agenda, therefore reducing the overdraft review fee reference rate by 10 percent. Bank Windhoek further announced that internet banking, mobile app, cellphone banking, EasyWallet, GoPay, purchasing of prepaid electricity and SMS notifications for debit and credit transactions would remain free of charge.

Digital banking services continue to offer customers a convenient and cost-effective channel to conduct their banking 24/7, the bank assured. “We aim to give our customers the best advice on using their bank accounts as cost effectively as possible, ensuring that they pay the lowest fees for their day-to-day banking needs,” Baronice Hans, Managing Director of Bank Windhoek said.

All services remain competitively priced and have been adjusted in line with inflationary pressures to continue to improve and deliver solutions and services to the highest standards for customers.

Bank Windhoek embraces the principle of transparency when it comes to fees and charges and, as such, a notice in all branches and agencies will display the new fees and charges. The main fees and charges of Bank Windhoek will also be available in brochure format. Both the notice and the brochure will be published on the bank website.

2019-07-03 09:35:59 20 hours ago