Bank Windhoek supports HTS’ Hennie de Waal Sports Festival

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek has once again sponsored the annual Hennie de Waal Sports Festival, which kicked off Wednesday at Windhoek’s Technical High School (HTS) sports ground.

The sporting festival, now in its 24th year, is named after a former schoolteacher, who initiated the event in celebration of Namibia’s Independence.

About 800 participants, including athletes from neighbouring countries South Africa and Zimbabwe, are competing in the various sports codes, netball, football and rugby in front of large crowds between 4 000 and 5 000.

This year, with the aim of practicing inclusively, the festival will incorporate sport codes for the visually impaired participating in netball, football, chess and tennis.

HTS matriculates and Paralympic gold medalists Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala, have both been installed as patrons of the prestigious festival.

Bank Windhoek’s Coordinator of Sponsorship, Suzette January, said: “We are delighted to be part of this event because it brings together so many different schools from across the country.

“We can not think of no other way of celebrating diversity from the different sports codes to the inclusion of the visually impaired sports codes.”

The gathering offers an ideal opportunity for the sponsors and event organizers to connect with Namibians from all walks of life and to drive progress in the communities in which Bank Windhoek does business. The Festival concludes tomorrow.

2019-03-15 11:09:55 17 days ago