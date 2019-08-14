Bank Windhoek supports Unam Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek will this year join other corporates in support of the University of Namibia (Unam) Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day event scheduled for Friday, 16 August, at the Windhoek Country Club Resort.

Organised by the Unam Foundation, the annual fund raising occasion brings together golfers from the private and public sectors for a day of networking for a good cause. The funds raised go to the Student Hardship Fund, a non-discretionary trust that assists qualifying Unam students who are faced with unexpected financial difficulties to complete their studies.

“The current economic climate that Namibia finds itself in has far-reaching and often devastating consequences to low-income and marginalised families, whose difficulties are further compounded by retrenchment and unemployment. Enhancing human resource capacity and skills only can reverse this situation. Indeed, the equalising power of education cannot be emphasised enough,” said Unam’s Foundation Director, Lorna Mbwale.

To date, Mbwale said, the Student Hardship Fund has received and spent in excess of N$4 million on thousands of needy students and continues to ensure that deserving applicants are able to continue and complete their studies at Unam, enabling them to graduate and contribute meaningfully to nation building.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment (CSI), Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said: “The bank is committed to investing in the communities in which it operates, especially in the areas of education. We, therefore, encourage other corporates to join us in numbers and support the Unam Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day event.”

This year, the Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day has set the fundraising target of N$1 million. “This can only be achieved with the support of corporates such as Bank Windhoek and others,” said Mbwale.

2019-08-14 08:16:28 1 days ago