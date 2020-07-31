Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay to donate towards Twaloloka Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services Jacquiline Pack announced the bank’s Virtual Relay proceeds will go towards assisting Walvis Bay’s Twaloloka informal settlement residents, who experienced a devastating fire last Sunday, which destroyed homes and left hundreds displaced.

A first for Namibia, the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay is a charity-based event, which aims to encourage a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of Covid-19. Normally, after the event, the money raised is given to various charitable initiatives countrywide.

“The magnitude and impact of the devastating fire that broke out on Sunday, 26 July, in Twaloloka resulted in the bank unanimously earmarking the proceeds to the community. As a connector of positive change, we understand that our community needs us more than ever as they continue to fight both Covid-19 and homelessness due to the fire,” said Pack.

Pack said Bank Windhoek would engage the relevant authorities to ensure the donations reaches the Twaloloka informal settlement residents. The highly anticipated Virtual Relay will take place this weekend, starting tomorrow until Sunday.

In collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, participants can enter as a four-member team by logging on to Webscorer.com. After registering via this website, the four-member team will either run or fast walk their combined distance wherever they are in the country. The entry fee per team is N$120.

The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay will see participants compete in three categories: women, men and mixed groups. The combined categories could include two from either of the two main categories or three males and one female, while the men’s team can comprise three males plus a female or just a four-all male group.

Participating teams can choose to run or fast-walk 21.1km, 42.2km or 63.3km on the road, track or a treadmill. Participants in the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay stand a chance to win cash prizes, an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2020.

