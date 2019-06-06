Banker commits suicide over lover

RUNDU - A 30-year-old banker at Bank Windhoek Rundu branch reportedly committed suicide by hanging in the early hours of Tuesday at around 06h00 at Sauyemwa location, Rundu District, indicating in a suicide note that his lover should give reasons for his action.

The deceased allegedly left a suicide note that the family must ask his girlfriend for the reason why he decided to commit suicide.

“It’s alleged that the deceased hanged himself with a rope in his room and died instantly. The deceased was identified as Torosi Sakeus Karupu, a 30-year-old male working at Bank Windhoek Rundu branch, resident of Sauyemwa location,” said the Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

