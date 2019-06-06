Banker commits suicide over lover
RUNDU - A 30-year-old banker at Bank Windhoek Rundu branch reportedly committed suicide by hanging in the early hours of Tuesday at around 06h00 at Sauyemwa location, Rundu District, indicating in a suicide note that his lover should give reasons for his action.
The deceased allegedly left a suicide note that the family must ask his girlfriend for the reason why he decided to commit suicide.
“It’s alleged that the deceased hanged himself with a rope in his room and died instantly. The deceased was identified as Torosi Sakeus Karupu, a 30-year-old male working at Bank Windhoek Rundu branch, resident of Sauyemwa location,” said the Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.
John Muyamba
2019-06-06 09:36:25 10 hours ago