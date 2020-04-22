Banks must support young people without collaterals - Neville Andre Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

×

Aletta Shikololo

The newly-appointed governor of Erongo region, Neville Andre, said to reduce youth unemployment in the country, banks need to support young people without collateral and construct labour-based projects like community infrastructure.

Youth Corner sat down with the 39-year-old governor who wishes to tackle youth empowerment in his region. Unemployment remains a huge concern in the country and Andre urged local authorities to give preference to the local youth to assist with high unemployment in specific towns. “The economic downturn has affected many companies and employment has become a struggle; that’s why banks need to come in and give a helping hand,” said the governor, who was previously the personal assistant the Cabinet secretary. Born in a political family, Andre said he is motivated to advocate for the right of others and started to serve in the structures of the National Youth Council, NANSO and Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL). He has been an active force in SPYL and played a huge role as a Windhoek east district secretary.

Growing up in the township of Kuisebmund in Walvis Bay, he said: “My dream has always been to serve people in my region and being appointed as the governor of Erongo was a dream come true”.

“I was brought up like most boys from the townships and when I grew up, I became an active youth in my community. I want the Namibian youth to participate in more youth activities and become leaders,” said the Governor.

He encouraged the youth not to lose hope and not let their current situation make them think they cannot realise their dreams.

“We understand the challenges our young people are going through but they must remain hopeful. We are here for them,” he advised.

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na

2020-04-22 10:18:57 | 1 days ago