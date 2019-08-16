Behind the scenes of Lil Dog’s new video

WINDHOEK- After dropping numerous Extended Plays (EP’s) over the years, Lil Dog better known as Carlos J Camilo is working hard to make sure his debut album titled ‘The New Testament’ will standout amongst the best.

Entertainment Now! joined the rapper recently when he was shooting his new music video titled ‘Mystery’ featuring Sunny Boy & Uncle.

He chose the song because it has positive energy and I wanted to give the people a different side of him.’’It was about the daily hustles we go through as an artist and individual struggles to make ends meet’’ he explained.

Upon releasing the album late last year he says cd sales have been quite good despite the downturn in music sales and piracy the music industry faces.’’Well, this is my official debut album and so far I have sold over 200 copies. My previous projects have all been Extended Plays (EP’s). Many people think am on my third album but it’s my official first one’’ he said.

The man on a mission is not stopping any time soon as he will be shooting another video soon titled ‘Rent’. With intent on making more music videos and record more music. His vision is to penetrate Africa at large as he uses his vernacular which is Portuguese, Kwangari mixed with English and a bit of street slang.

2019-08-16 09:30:43 13 hours ago