  • April 23rd, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Benjamin on investments and securing life after football

Benjamin on investments and securing life after football

Otniel Hembapu   Front Page News   Khomas
1,528
0

Share on social media


Otniel Hembapu

At some point in everyone’s lives, there was that particular time we dreamt of playing sport professionally but little did we consider just how fragile a profession it is. 
Between injury, loss of form and the simple inevitability of ageing, a sport career can end in the blink of an eye, and football is no exception to this alleyway.
Brave Warriors great Collin Benjamin, who is widely regarded as one of Namibia’s most decorated footballers of all time, speaking to New Era Sport yesterday shared monumental pieces of advice on how the current crop of footballers can wisely invest their resources and plan for life after football.
Benjamin, who enjoyed an incredible career spanning over 14 years on German territory with the likes of Hamburger SV, 1860 Munich, TuS Germania Schnelsen and FC Elmshorn in that country’s various top football tiers, said the key to a comfortable retirement for any footballer is educating yourself and making sure you invest your hard-earned money in areas or sectors you have a good understanding of and are close to your heart.
“It may sound like a cliché but my advice is very simple. Save your earnings and invest wisely. By saying that, I mean that while you are actively playing, talk to influential professional people that can help and guide you in areas where you want to invest. You should also do more research and make sure you have a good understanding of things before you invest your money into anything. Also, while are still active, determine what you like, what interests you, what you are good at and acquaint yourself with that subject,” advised Benjamin, who amassed more than 32 caps for the Brave Warriors.
The 41-year old retired midfield genius, who captained the Warriors for several years and went on to represent the country at the 2008 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ghana, also touched on the unavoidable importance of education but was, however, quick to remind the current crop of players that education does not only mean attaining a degree or doctorate, but it also means educating yourself on imperative issues and aspects of life.
“Don’t just sit there and play PlayStation or be on social media the whole day: go out there – meet and talk to influential people that can help you reach your dreams and help secure a future after football. As you are nearing your last days as a footballer, it’s important to start looking at things that interest you and areas where you feel you will do better upon retirement. When I say get an education, I’m not saying all players should have degrees but I’m saying it’s important for players to read, research and constantly look for information that will help propel their long-term dreams after retirement. Again, it’s important to read and do research. Just educate yourself,” emphasised Benjamin, who was until recently assistant coach of the Brave Warriors. A study by the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FifPro), which is the global representative for professional football players, found that half of former professional athletes develop mental wellbeing concerns upon retirement as a result of a sudden sense of “loss” and “regret”. 
The research also found that two-fifths of footballers were bankrupt within five years of their retirement and a third had divorced inside a year.


Otniel Hembapu
2020-04-22 10:39:13 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Benjamin on investments and securing life after football - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Flora Morgan

    COMPLETELY CURED FROM GENITAL HERPES. I want to give all the glory to a herbalist for changing my life by destroying the yoke of Herpes Simplex Virus from my body system with herbal roots and herbs. I have lived with Herpes Simplex Virus for 4 years now, my condition was so obvious because of the constant Fever & flu like symptoms, Tingling, burning or itching sensation in the area where blisters will appear. I started using antiviral drugs, until i saw on daily news that a herbalist specialize on curing Herpes! everyone on the site were talking about him so i got connected to the herbalist, he assured me he will get rid of the virus within 10 days. I believed and had faith in him for i really needed his help. He sent me a herbal medication through UPS delivery service. I used the medication for two weeks, I was experiencing changes in my body system cause the whole pain, Muscle aches were gone and now i have gotten myself back through herbal means and i advice you do the same by contacting this herbalist on Email:(druchegbuherbalcure@gmail.com,) Call Him/WhatsApp (+2347034798638) HE ASSURED ME HE CAN CURE HEPATITIS B, ALS, CANCER, HIV/AIDS, HPV, e.t.c

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds