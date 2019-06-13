Beware of sexual predators, coastal women warned

SWAKOPMUND - The police in the Erongo Region has issued a stern warning to women and school-going teenagers to be wary of sexual predators, especially when walking alone.

This was after a woman was almost raped by an unknown man on Tuesday in Swakopmund.

The woman bravely fought off her attacker, who also assaulted and robbed her while on her way to work from the DRC informal settlement in Swakopmund.

According the acting crime coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Gurirab the incident happened around 06h20, which is relatively still dark and misty in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, posing a great danger for women.

He told New Era that the woman was allegedly followed and attacked by the man while she was walking alone to work.

“The man allegedly grabbed her from behind and started to undress her. However, she fought back and tried to put her clothes back on as he was taking them off,” Gurirab explained.

Gurirab says the suspect allegedly also beat the woman with fists on the mouth in an attempt to overpower and rape her. However, he failed and could only took off with her phone that fell out of her pocket while they were wrestling.

The victim reported the attempted rape, common assault and theft at the Mondesa police station.

Gurirab then appealed women and school going girls rather walk in groups and also avoid dark places especially walking early morning and late evenings and to be vigilant.

“It is very misty and dark especially early in the morning. So let us be on the lookout for our women and teenagers and accompany them to schools or work to ensure that they reach their destinations safe,” he said.

2019-06-13 09:30:45 8 hours ago