  • August 14th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Sports \ Big opportunities are in Zambia – Lombard

Big opportunities are in Zambia – Lombard

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
845
0

Share on social media


Brave Warriors versatile defender Tiberius Lombard says his club Zanaco FC would have won the Zambian Super Division had it not ended abruptly due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in that country.
Lombard’s club ended seventh in the Zambian Super Division which ended with still seven rounds to spare. After initially suspending all football activities due  to Covid-19, authorities restarted football in June this year but due to rising infections among players and officials, it was decided to abruptly call it a day.

The former Tura Magic defender blamed clubs for the situation in Zambia. “A few teams didn’t follow Covid-19 guidelines so the government got involved and stopped the league,” he lamented. He is as sure as daylight that Zanaco FC would have clinched the league if they were allowed to complete the full season.

“I’m sure if we continued with the last seven games we would have won the league because we are not far behind with points.”
After 27 rounds played, Zanaco FC collected a total of 44 points, only six points adrift of Nkana Red Devils, who were eventually declared
winners of the 2019/2020 season.

Despite not winning the league, Lombard, who joined Zanaco from Lusaka Dynamos the previous season, is happy with his contribution
to his club and what it has achieved. “I liked the past season, it was nice. Too bad we didn’t win the league but I am proud that I was
able to help my team to their first-ever CAF Cup quarter-finals. It was indeed a huge achievement,” he enthused.
He added: “The aim next season is still the same. It is to win the league and play in CAF club competitions the other season. Covid-19 has really done us bad this time around as we didn’t manage to hit our target, which was to win the league and qualify to play on the continent.”
Asked whether he would advise fellow Namibians to play professional football in Zambia, Lombard answered in the affirmative. “Yes, definitely.
I will advise them to come. 

I am, as a matter of fact, already busy securing clubs for some of them for next season. The Zambian Super League is growing
and getting better each season. The opportunity to be seen here is better because the games are shown live on SuperSport.”


Staff Reporter
2020-08-13 17:05:35 | 17 hours ago
Home \ Sports \ Big opportunities are in Zambia – Lombard - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Gina Santos

    Believe me or not Herbal Medication will remain the only best way to get rid of many disease and virus that said to have no cure, i had herpes virus and my Dad was diagnosed of diabetes for 9 years, I never gave up in doing research on how to get my self cure of genital herpes because it was really terrible for me that i cry when ever i think about my past herpes life, The good news was when i accidentally came across a blog on you tube about Dr Uromi  (A NATURAL HERBALIST) on how he has been curing many disease and virus with his herbal remedies that are natural liquid herbs, i immediately copied out his contact mail (Druromiherbalhome@gmail.com ) and ordered his herbs for both me and my dad, to my greatest surprise ever Dr Uromi  got me and my Father CURED in the space of 14 Days after using his herbs for three complete weeks and my dad blood sugar was normal 4.0 to 5.4 mmol/L (72 to 99 mg/dL) Once again all thanks to Dr Uromi for curing and restoring health back to my family, Till date Dr Uromi and my dad are best of friends for curing him, to whom it may concern should kindly mail him too on ( Druromiherbalhome@gmail.com ) or WHATSAPP +2349021374574    

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds