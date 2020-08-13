Big opportunities are in Zambia – Lombard Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Brave Warriors versatile defender Tiberius Lombard says his club Zanaco FC would have won the Zambian Super Division had it not ended abruptly due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in that country.

Lombard’s club ended seventh in the Zambian Super Division which ended with still seven rounds to spare. After initially suspending all football activities due to Covid-19, authorities restarted football in June this year but due to rising infections among players and officials, it was decided to abruptly call it a day.

The former Tura Magic defender blamed clubs for the situation in Zambia. “A few teams didn’t follow Covid-19 guidelines so the government got involved and stopped the league,” he lamented. He is as sure as daylight that Zanaco FC would have clinched the league if they were allowed to complete the full season.

“I’m sure if we continued with the last seven games we would have won the league because we are not far behind with points.”

After 27 rounds played, Zanaco FC collected a total of 44 points, only six points adrift of Nkana Red Devils, who were eventually declared

winners of the 2019/2020 season.

Despite not winning the league, Lombard, who joined Zanaco from Lusaka Dynamos the previous season, is happy with his contribution

to his club and what it has achieved. “I liked the past season, it was nice. Too bad we didn’t win the league but I am proud that I was

able to help my team to their first-ever CAF Cup quarter-finals. It was indeed a huge achievement,” he enthused.

He added: “The aim next season is still the same. It is to win the league and play in CAF club competitions the other season. Covid-19 has really done us bad this time around as we didn’t manage to hit our target, which was to win the league and qualify to play on the continent.”

Asked whether he would advise fellow Namibians to play professional football in Zambia, Lombard answered in the affirmative. “Yes, definitely.

I will advise them to come.

I am, as a matter of fact, already busy securing clubs for some of them for next season. The Zambian Super League is growing

and getting better each season. The opportunity to be seen here is better because the games are shown live on SuperSport.”

