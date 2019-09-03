Bipa empowers northern entrepreneurs 

WINDHOEK - In a drive to improve their stakeholder communication, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) hosted an open day on August 28, 2019 at the Ongwediva Trade Fair. The aim of the event was to ensure two-way communication between BIPA staff and stakeholders; to create appropriate platforms for open discussions about topics affecting stakeholders; to disseminate relevant information pertaining to business registrations and intellectual property through training and awareness; and to support Namibian entrepreneurs by offering free training on how to start a business, and how to protect their business ideas through the use of IP.

Chairperson of the BIPA board, Riundja Kaakunga, welcomed the audience at the event, highlighting that BIPA plays a key role in supporting government to create a sustainable economy. He noted that: “Drivers of economic stability are: an increased focus on innovation, protecting intellectual property rights, growth in the establishment of small and medium enterprises, and improved use of technology to access markets, amongst others. I am highlighting these drivers, because BIPA has an important role to play in all of them.”

Kaakunga requested the management of BIPA to continue liaising with the relevant role players, and to continue their efforts to engage entrepreneurs and to foster economic growth. “Innovation and entrepreneurial activity stimulate the development of economies by creating new markets, increasing productivity and creating employment. This in turn, boost economic growth rates. And it is often the entrepreneurs who first come up with these innovative products. Therefore, events such as the Ongwediva Trade Fair and BIPA’s engagement with entrepreneurs, are vital to lay the foundations for innovation and economic growth.”

Acting CEO, Vivienne Katjiuongua, noted that the Open Day at Ongwediva was the third one, following similar days at Windhoek and Swakopmund. She noted that still has a number of events planned for the financial year, which are aimed at engaging stakeholders. “BIPA will continue to create these platforms to the benefit of Namibians and the Namibian economy,” she said.

